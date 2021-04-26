Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Thoothukkudi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Thoothukkudi Assembly Constituency (AC No 214) in Thoothukkudi district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Thoothukkudi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Geetha Jeevan P won Thoothukkudi constituency seat by a margin of 11% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Chellapandian.S.T. by 20,908 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thoothukkudi assembly constituency.