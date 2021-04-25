Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Tiruchirappalli-(West) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Tiruchirappalli-(West) Assembly Constituency (AC No 140) in Tiruchirappalli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Tiruchirappalli-(West) Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Nehru.K.N won Tiruchirappalli-(West) constituency seat by a margin of 16% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Manoharan.R by 28,415 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tiruchirappalli-(West) assembly constituency.