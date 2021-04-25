Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Tiruchuli Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Tiruchuli Assembly Constituency (AC No 208) in Virudhunagar district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Tiruchuli Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Thangam Thenarasu T. won Tiruchuli constituency seat by a margin of 16% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Dinesh Babu K. by 26,577 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tiruchuli assembly constituency.