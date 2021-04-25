Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Tirukkoyilur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Tirukkoyilur Assembly Constituency (AC No 76) in Viluppuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Tirukkoyilur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Ponmudy K won Tirukkoyilur constituency seat by a margin of 22% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

candidate Gothandaraman G by 41,057 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tirukkoyilur assembly constituency.