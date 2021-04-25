Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Tirupattur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Tirupattur Assembly Constituency (AC No 50) in Vellore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Tirupattur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Nallathambi. A won Tirupattur constituency seat by a margin of 4% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Kumar.T.T by 7,647 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tirupattur assembly constituency.