Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Tiruttani Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Tiruttani Assembly Constituency (AC No 3) in Thiruvallur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Tiruttani Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Narasimhan P M won Tiruttani constituency seat by a margin of 11% beating Indian National Congress candidate Chidambaram A G by 23,141 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tiruttani assembly constituency.