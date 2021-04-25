Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Udumalaipettai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Udumalaipettai Assembly Constituency (AC No 125) in Coimbatore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Udumalaipettai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Radhakrishnan K won Udumalaipettai constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Muthu K by 5,687 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Udumalaipettai assembly constituency.