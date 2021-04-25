Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Ulundurpettai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Ulundurpettai Assembly Constituency (AC No 77) in Viluppuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Ulundurpettai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Kumaraguru R. won Ulundurpettai constituency seat by a margin of 2% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Vasanthavel G.R. by 4,164 votes.

