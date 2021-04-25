Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Vaniyambadi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Vaniyambadi Assembly Constituency (AC No 47) in Vellore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Vaniyambadi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Nilofer won Vaniyambadi constituency seat by a margin of 9% beating Indian Union Muslim League candidate Syed Farooq by 14,526 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Vaniyambadi assembly constituency.