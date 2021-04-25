Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Veerapandi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Veerapandi Assembly Constituency (AC No 91) in Salem district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Veerapandi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Manonmani.P won Veerapandi constituency seat by a margin of 7% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

candidate Rajendran. A by 14,481 votes.

