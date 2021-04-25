Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Vellore Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Vellore Assembly Constituency (AC No 43) in Vellore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Vellore Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Karthikeyan won Vellore constituency seat by a margin of 16% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Harun Rasheed by 26,210 votes.

