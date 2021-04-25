Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Veppanahalli Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Veppanahalli Assembly Constituency (AC No 54) in Krishnagiri district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Veppanahalli Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Murugan P won Veppanahalli constituency seat by a margin of 3% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Madhu A.V.M @ Hemnath M by 5,228 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Veppanahalli assembly constituency.