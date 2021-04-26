Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Vilathikulam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Vilathikulam Assembly Constituency (AC No 213) in Thoothukkudi district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Vilathikulam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Uma Maheswari K won Vilathikulam constituency seat by a margin of 12% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Beemaraj S by 18,718 votes.

