Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Vilavancode Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Vilavancode Assembly Constituency (AC No 233) in Kanniyakumari district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Vilavancode Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Vijayadharani S won Vilavancode constituency seat by a margin of 21% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dharmaraj C by 33,143 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Vilavancode assembly constituency.