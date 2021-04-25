Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Vridhachalam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Vridhachalam Assembly Constituency (AC No 152) in Cuddalore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Vridhachalam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Kalaiselvan V T won Vridhachalam constituency seat by a margin of 8% beating Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Govindasamy P by 13,777 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Vridhachalam assembly constituency.