Ahmedabad blasts case verdict BJP's new plank in UP polls

On Monday Amit Shah claimed that senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid considered the Ahmedabad blasts convicts 'innocent'

Sanjay Pandey, DHNS,
  • Feb 21 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 17:00 ist
The recent verdict of a Gujarat court awarding death sentence to 38 accused persons in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case and life imprisonmemt to 11 others has made it to the top of the agenda of the BJP in the ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Top leaders of the saffron party are raking it up in their election rallies and accusing the rivals of being 'sympathetic' to the terrorists.

Prime minister Narendra Modi even sought to link the election symbol (cycle) of the Samajwadi Party (SP) with the Ahmedabad serial blasts saying that in many of the blasts cycles were used. ''Cycles were used to carry out blasts at many places and we all know which party (SP) has it as its election symbol,'' Modi had said while addressing a rally at Hardoi a couple of days back.
 
He also accused the SP of withdrawing cases against the terrorists, who were accused in the serial blasts in Varanasi in 2006. He had also targeted the Congress saying that its leaders shed tears for those killed in the Batla House encounter and referred to Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden as 'Osamaji'.
 
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath went a step further and alleged that the SP had links with the father of one of the convicts in the Ahmedabad serial blasts. ''The father of one of the Ahmedabad blasts convict was seen at a rally with Akhilesh Yadav,'' Adityanath alleged at an election rally.
 
On Monday union minister Amit Shah claimed that senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid considered the Ahmedabad blasts convicts 'innocent'. 
 
The SP leaders said that it was an attempt by the BJP to incite communal passion and polarise the electorate along religious lines. ''BJP has realised that it has been wiped out in the first three phases of the polling and now is desperate to polarise the voters,'' said a senior SP leader here. 
