Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary take potshots at PM Modi

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and his alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday took potshots at prime minister Narendra Modi after the cancellation of the latter's visit to Bijnor to address an election rally reportedly owing to 'bad weather'.

While Akhilesh hinted that Modi might have cancelled his visit owing to low turnout, Jayant said that the prime minister did not want to face the people as his party had failed to fulfil the promises he had made to them before the polls.

''Punjab may be behind the cancellation,'' Akhilesh remarked in reply to a query while speaking to reporters at Saharanpur.

Akhilesh had earlier said that Modi did not go to Ferozpur (Punjab) to address his party's rally after he was told that the turnout was very low. The BJP had however claimed that the prime minister returned after his convoy got stuck at a flyover following protests by the farmers which was a serious security threat to him and blamed the Punjab government for the same.

Jayant Chaudhary added that the weather in Bijnor was good yet PM Modi cancelled his visit. ''Bijnor mein dhoop khili hui hai par lagta hai BJP ka hi mausam kharab hai'' (The Sun is shining in Bijnore but it seems BJP's weather is bad), he said in a tweet and tagged a screenshot of the Bijnor weather report.

He later stated while addressing an election meeting at Meerut that the people would have questioned the prime minister for the latter's failure to fulfil the promises he had made to the electorate before the polls.