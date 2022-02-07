'Penalise against official who changed Agra man's vote'

Akhilesh urges EC to take action against official who allegedly changed specially-abled person's vote

A senior official, who reached the venue later, was heard saying in a video shared by Akhilesh that one vote would not make any difference

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Feb 07 2022, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 16:04 ist
SP President Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ahead of the first phase of the UP Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action against a senior official, who allegedly changed the vote of a specially-abled person in Agra.

Akhilesh said that it was a ''very serious issue'' and that the EC must 'suspend' the official. ''The EC is expected to identify such officials and suspend them,'' the SP president said in a message on his Twitter handle.

Surendra Singh, an 80-year old specially-abled person, a resident of Fatehabad town in Agra, alleged that the officials forced him to vote for the BJP. The residents of the village, who reached the polling station on finding out about the allegation, created a ruckus and protested before the officials.

Also Read | 'Fake samajwadi's' dynastic policies' stopped 'river of development' in UP before 2017, says PM Modi

A senior official, who reached there later, was heard saying in a video shared by Akhilesh that one vote would not make any difference. ''Ek vote se kuch hota hai kya'' (does one vote make any difference?) the official was heard telling the residents.

The other residents of the area were also heard telling the officials that the elderly person had been forced to vote for a specific party. The video showed the residents arguing with the officials.

A senior official in Agra later refuted the allegation and said that the elderly person had not made any objection at the time of casting his vote. ''It was only later he started claiming that his vote had been changed and called other residents and created a ruckus,'' he claimed.

Polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in Agra on Sunday for specially-abled persons and senior citizens through postal ballot papers.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Elections
Samajwadi Party
Agra
Akhilesh Yadav
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

'Supermountains' that contributed to revolutionary boom

'Supermountains' that contributed to revolutionary boom

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 