Akhilesh's hopes hinge on 'Yadav' belt as BJP strives to repeat performance in phase 3 of UP polls

Trying his luck for the first time in the state's electoral contest, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will be looking to regain lost grounds in the Yadav belt even as the BJP strives to repeat its 2017 polls performance in the region.

Polling on 59 seats in 16 districts from western, Bundelkhand and Avadh regions of the state would be held on Sunday. The phase will determine the futures of of Akhilesh, three UP ministers - Satish Mahana, Neelima Katiyar and Ram Naresh Agnihotri - and union minister SP Singh Baghel and Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

BJP, which had won 49 seats in the 2017 assembly polls in the region, deployed almost all its top leaders, including prime minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah besides UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others, for campaigning as it sought to battle the perception that it had not done "as expected" in the Jat-dominated western districts, which went to polls in the first two phases.

Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath says BJP will win 300-plus seats

State BJP leaders admitted that the third phase was going to be crucial for the party as it could offset any setbacks in the western region. "We will have to repeat our last performance if we are to nurture any hopes of forming the next government in view of the reports that we may be losing some seats in the western region," said a senior state BJP leader while speaking to DH.

While the saffron party, which had won all 19 assembly seats in Bundelkhand in 2017, appeared to be confident of sweeping the region once again this time, the party leaders did not exude the same confidence on the seats in the Avadh and Western districts. Of the 16 districts going to the polls in the third phase, five - Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri and Hathras - form part of the western region.

The other districts going to the polls in the third phase include Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Auriaya, Kannauj, Etawah, Farrukhabad in Avadh region and Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba in Bundelkhand region.

Yadavs, SCs and Muslims were in sizable numbers in the districts going to the polls in the western and Avadh region and Akhilesh would be banking heavily on the support of the Yadavs and Muslims. He himself is in the fray from the party bastion of Karahal from where the BJP has fielded union minister SP Singh Baghel.

SP leaders here exuded confidence that the situation in the region had changed completely since 2017 and now the party was in a position to bag more than half of the seats. "We are getting support from the OBCs and upper caste as well besides Yadavs and Muslims," claimed a senior SP leader here.

BSP, which had drawn a blank last time, has made the contest three cornered at some places, especially on the seats with a sizable presence of SC voters.

Congress, which had won only one seat in 2017, was reported to be in the contest on around half a dozen seats, especially in Kanpur and Farrukhabad districts.

Watch latest videos by DH here: