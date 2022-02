BSP releases list of 54 candidates, fields Shamsuddin against Yogi

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday released a list of 54 candidates for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and fielded Khwaja Shamsuddin from Gorakhpur Sadar against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Twenty OBCs, 17 from the general category, 11 Dalits and six Muslims have found a place in the list released at the party office in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

From Kushinagar's Fazilnagar, BSP's Santosh Tiwari will contest against SP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya.

The party has changed the candidates in Ambedkarnagar, Siddharthnagar and Balrampur.

It has fielded Mohammad Tabish Khan from Menhdawal, Aftab Alam from Khalilabad, Mukeshwar from Kushinagar, Sivang Singh Sainthwar from Hata, Vijay Kumar from Ramkola, Manish Pandey from Rudrapur, Ram Sharan Singh Sainthwar from Devaria, Parvez Alam from Pathar Deva, Ajay Kushwaha from Bhatpar Rani, Rajesh Bharti from Salempur, Vinay Lal from Barhaj, Praveen Prakash from Belthara, Uma Shankarsingh from Rasra, Sanjeev Kumar Verma from Sikandarpur, Kamaldev Singh Yadav from Phephna, Shivadas from Balia, Malti Rajbhar from Bansdih, Angad Mishra from Bairiya.

