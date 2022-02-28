Dynasts never miss a chance to dent country's self-confidence: PM Modi's swipe at rivals

Dynasts never miss a chance...: Modi's swipe at rivals

The prime minister said the dynasts always cared for the interest of their family

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 28 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 16:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Screengrab of Twitter video/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at rivals over their criticism of the Covid vaccine, saying "dynasts" never miss a chance to dent the country's self-confidence.

Addressing a rally at Maharajganj, Modi said the Centre has launched a "vibrant village" scheme to give speed up economic development in the country's bordering areas.

Taking a swipe at rivals, the prime minister said they always cared for the interest of their family but the BJP government has worked for the poor by providing them health insurance and electricity.

Polling in Maharajganj will take place in the sixth phase on March 3. 

