News in Pics | October 25, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A woman walks along a flooded street amid rain caused by Tropical Storm Melissa, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Gold medallist India's Sanjana Singh, silver medallist India's Seema and bronze medallist Nepal's Santoshi Shrestha during the felicitation ceremony after the Women's 5000 meter run at the 4th South Asian (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships, in Ranchi.
Japan's Kazuki Minami in action during his floor exercise.
A camel trader with his livestock ahead of the annual ‘Pushkar Camel Fair’, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy outside 10 Downing Street, on the day of a Coalition of the Willing meeting, in London, Britain.
Published 25 October 2025, 01:23 IST