Homeindia

News in Pics | October 25, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 01:23 IST
A woman walks along a flooded street amid rain caused by Tropical Storm Melissa, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold medallist India's Sanjana Singh, silver medallist India's Seema and bronze medallist Nepal's Santoshi Shrestha during the felicitation ceremony after the Women's 5000 meter run at the 4th South Asian (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships, in Ranchi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Japan's Kazuki Minami in action during his floor exercise.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A camel trader with his livestock ahead of the annual ‘Pushkar Camel Fair’, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI Photo

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy outside 10 Downing Street, on the day of a Coalition of the Willing meeting, in London, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

