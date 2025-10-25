<p>Singapore: An Indian national working as a staff nurse at a Singapore premium hospital was sentenced to a year and two months’ jail, and two strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a molestation charge.</p><p>Elipe Siva Nagu, 34, molested a male visitor to the Raffles Hospital in June, after claiming that he wanted to “disinfect” the victim, The Straits Times reported.</p><p>He was suspended from his nursing duties soon after the offence.</p><p>The offence caused the victim to have flashbacks of the incident, the court heard.</p><p>Details about the victim, including his age, were redacted from court documents.</p><p>Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Phua said that the victim was at the hospital in North Bridge Road on June 18 to visit his grandfather, who had been admitted there.</p><p>At around 7.30 pm, the victim entered a patient’s toilet, and Elipe looked inside while he was using it.</p><p>On the pretext of wanting to “disinfect” the victim, Elipe put soap on his hand and molested him, said DPP Phua.</p><p>The court heard that the startled victim did not move as he was shocked.</p><p>The victim later returned to his grandfather’s bedside after his ordeal.</p><p>Court documents did not disclose what happened next, but the case was reported on June 21.</p><p>Elipe was arrested two days later.</p><p>The court sentenced Elipe on Friday to a year and two months’ jail and two strokes of the cane.</p>