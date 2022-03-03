Dynasts still stuck in old politics of alliances, Modi slams rivals

Attacking the BJP's rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said these "dynasts" are still stuck in the old politics of alliances with the mafia.
Addressing a poll rally here in Uttar Pradesh, he also said that while the opposition does politics of vote bank, the BJP does politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
"Instead of vote bank politics and discrimination on the basis of caste, we practise politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Modi said.
He said instead of mere announcements, the BJP government ensured benefits of schemes reached the needy.
"Dynasts are still stuck in the old politics of alliances with some leaders and the mafia," he said, while attacking the BJP's rivals. However, the alliance of the BJP is with the people of Chandauli, Modi added.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'
Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone
Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?
Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join
Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay
The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century
An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun