Dara Singh Chauhan, Apna Dal MLA join Samajwadi Party

Ex-minister Dara Singh Chauhan, Apna Dal MLA join Samajwadi Party

Terming the Samajwadi Party as his old home, Chauhan said 'we will change the politics of Uttar Pradesh'

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 16 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 15:42 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomes former BSP MP Dara Singh Chauhan into the party, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan joined the Samajwadi Party on Sunday, days after he resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

On Friday, former ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, five BJP MLAs and one from the Apna Dal (Sonelal) joined the Samajwadi Party.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) is an ally of the BJP.

Also Read | BJP's 3-tier arrangement for virtual rallies amid Covid restrictions

Besides Chauhan, Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA from Vishvanathganj Assembly constituency in Pratapgarh district R K Verma too on Sunday joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led party which has emerged as the main challenger to the BJP in the state.

While joining the Samajwadi party, Chauhan trained his guns at the BJP, saying, "When the BJP formed government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, it gave the slogan 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas'... But, 'vikaas' (development) of a handful of people was done and the rest were left to their fate."

Terming the Samajwadi Party as his "old home", he said, "We will change the politics of Uttar Pradesh, and make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh once again."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party
UP Polls
UP Elections
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

What's Brewing

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Everyone wants to be Wordle

Everyone wants to be Wordle

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

 