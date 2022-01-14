FIR against Samajwadi Party for model code violation

FIR lodged against Samajwadi Party for model code violation

Lucknow District Magistrate said that the Samajwadi Party's virtual rally was held without prior permission

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 14 2022, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 19:01 ist
Former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya and others join the Samajwadi Party in presence of party President Akhilesh Yadav at SP office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI photo

An FIR has been lodged at the Gautam Palli police station in Lucknow against the Samajwadi Party for violation of model code of conduct as well as Covid protocols.

The action was taken after a huge crowd gathered at the SP office on Friday afternoon for the joining of former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini and other legislators in the party.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that the Samajwadi Party's virtual rally was held without prior permission.

Read | Battle for UP: Samajwadi Party faces problem of plenty

"Upon receiving information, a police team was sent to the SP office. Action is being taken on the basis of their report," he said, adding that Section 144 is in force in the state capital.

Samajwadi Party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel said, "It was a virtual event inside our party office. We did not call anyone, but people came. People work abiding by Covid protocols."

He further said, "Crowds were there even at BJP ministers' doorsteps and in markets, but they only have a problem with us."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had on January 8 announced a ban on physical rallies in light of the surge in Covid cases in parts of the country.

