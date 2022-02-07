'It's sunny in Bijnor but weather bad for BJP': RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary takes a dig at PM Modi

RLD chief and Akhilesh Yadav's ally Jayant Chaudhary hit out at the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his rally in Bijnor on account of bad weather.

Tweeting a screengrab of Bijnor's weather forecast for the day, Chaudhary said that the weather was bad only for the BJP.

Chaudhary alleged that the weather suddenly turned as PM Modi was not prepared to answer questions related to the party's promise of better electricity and development in Bijnor.

PM Narendra Modi's first physical rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday was cancelled due to inclement weather, BJP sources said. Arrangements had been made at the Bardaman college ground for the prime minister's rally but due to bad weather he could not arrive here, they said.

The prime minister then addressed the people virtually.

Bijnor has eight Assembly seats out of which five are with the BJP at present and the rest are with the SP.

The district, where almost 50 per cent population is of Dalits and Muslims, has two Lok Sabha seats - Bijnor and Nagina - both of which are with the BSP.

(With inputs from PTI)

