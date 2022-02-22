Need tough leader for difficult times, says PM Modi

Need tough leader for difficult times, says PM Modi

Modi questioned the 'silence' of opposition parties over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case

PTI
PTI, Bahraich,
  • Feb 22 2022, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 18:44 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said when turmoil in prevailing in the world, India needs to be stronger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, Modi also predicted the BJP’s win the Assembly polls. The BJP is all set to hit a four in the Assembly polls, he said.

Hitting out at the rivals, Modi said in the name of "garibi hatao” and Samajwad (socialism), they looted the country.

He questioned the "silence" of opposition parties over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case, saying the country has come to know who were helping them (terrorists).

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
BJP

What's Brewing

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Amazon defies break-up wave sweeping conglomerates

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why numbers like 2/22/22 are so fascinating

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

 