SP expels ex-minister for 'anti-party' activities

Samajwadi Party expels ex-minister Uma Kiran for 'anti-party' activities

The expulsion was announced by SP district president Pramod Tyagi

IANS
IANS, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jan 21 2022, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 10:49 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has expelled former minister Uma Kiran for six years for 'anti-party' activities.

The expulsion was announced by SP district president Pramod Tyagi.

Also see: Aparna Yadav joins saffron camp: Can BJP use the family feud against Akhilesh?

Tyagi said that Uma Kiran was allegedly demanding party ticket from Purkazi seat and was miffed at not being given.

She has been given a ticket from the seat by Azad Samaj Party, led by Chandra Shekhar Azad, and was also seen in a press conference with him, which led to her expulsion.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

DH Toon | BJP MLA chased away: Need double-engine cars?

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Bengaluru school shows way to kids with little means

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

Kenya elephant gives birth to twins, in rare event

 