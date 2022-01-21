Samajwadi Party expels ex-minister Uma Kiran for 'anti-party' activities

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has expelled former minister Uma Kiran for six years for 'anti-party' activities.

The expulsion was announced by SP district president Pramod Tyagi.

Tyagi said that Uma Kiran was allegedly demanding party ticket from Purkazi seat and was miffed at not being given.

She has been given a ticket from the seat by Azad Samaj Party, led by Chandra Shekhar Azad, and was also seen in a press conference with him, which led to her expulsion.

