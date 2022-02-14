SP synonymous with 'corruption, commission and crime': Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda targeted the Samajwadi Party on Monday and said it was synonymous with "corruption, commission and crime" as he canvassed for his party candidates in the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Nadda addressed election rallies in favour of his party candidates in Kasta, Dhaurhara and Kursi assembly constituencies of Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri districts.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is making lofty promises to farmers nowadays, but he had done nothing for them when in power, the BJP president charged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 1.80 lakh crore to more than 10 crore farmers of the country under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

He also listed various achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Nadda alleged that the erstwhile governments led by the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party encouraged "mafia raj" in Uttar Pradesh and allowed goons to unleash a reign of terror, but the BJP dispensation led by Adityanath eliminated them.

Today people like Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmed and Azam Khan are behind bars but they still have been made candidates by the parties which pushed Uttar Pradesh towards "goonda raj and mafia raj".

Half of the Samajwadi Party candidates are in jail and another half on bail, he alleged.

He warned that such people will again push Uttar Pradesh into riots.

"Another name of Samajwadi Party is corruption, commission and crime," he said.

"They (Samajwadis) are the same people who got devotees of Lord Shri Ram fired upon while in power. Today these people are taking the rounds of temples," he said.

The BJP president said that on the third anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack "we pay heartfelt tributes to our brave soldiers but we need to remember that our Prime Minister had given a clear warning saying that Pakistan has made a big mistake and Pakistan will have to bear the brunt of this."

"India under the leadership of the Prime Minister has shown that India can go to any extent to protect its borders by conducting surgical strikes and then air strikes," he said.

He accused the SP chief of trying to protect the terrorists involved in the Gorakhpur serial bomb blasts and said that it is good that the court rejected his attempt.

"Dynastic parties can never develop UP, they can only do good for their families," he said and claimed that the BJP will win more than 300 seats out of 403 in the UP assembly elections.

