Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Amroha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Amroha Assembly Constituency (AC No. 41) in Jyotiba Phule Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Amroha Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Mehboob Ali won Amroha constituency seat securing 74713 votes, beating BSP candidate Naushad Ali by a margin of 15042 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Amroha constituency were 292320. Of that, 2,00,158 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Amroha assembly constituency.