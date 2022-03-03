Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Arya Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Arya Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 214) in Kanpur Nagar district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Arya Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Amitabh Bajpai won Arya Nagar constituency seat securing 70993 votes, beating BJP candidate Salil Vishnoi by a margin of 5723 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Arya Nagar constituency were 279098. Of that, 1,46,784 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Arya Nagar assembly constituency.