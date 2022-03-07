Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bhatpar Rani Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bhatpar Rani Assembly Constituency (AC No. 340) in Deoria district went to polls on March 3, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bhatpar Rani Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Ashutosh won Bhatpar Rani constituency seat securing 61862 votes, beating BJP candidate Jaynath Kushwaha Urf Guddan by a margin of 11097 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bhatpar Rani constituency were 315706. Of that, 1,79,426 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhatpar Rani assembly constituency.
