Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bilaspur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bilaspur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 36) in Rampur district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bilaspur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Baldev Singh Aulakh won Bilaspur constituency seat securing 99100 votes, beating INC candidate Sanjay Kapoor by a margin of 22359 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bilaspur constituency were 331650. Of that, 2,22,467 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bilaspur assembly constituency.