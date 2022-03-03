Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bilhaur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bilhaur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 209) in Kanpur Nagar district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bilhaur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Bhagwati Prasad Sagar won Bilhaur constituency seat securing 102326 votes, beating BSP candidate Kamlesh Chandra Diwakar by a margin of 31166 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bilhaur constituency were 377575. Of that, 2,38,719 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bilhaur assembly constituency.