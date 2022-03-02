Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bithari Chainpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bithari Chainpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 123) in Bareilly district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bithari Chainpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Mishra won Bithari Chainpur constituency seat securing 96397 votes, beating SP candidate Veer Pal Singh Yadav by a margin of 19511 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bithari Chainpur constituency were 362526. Of that, 2,32,311 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bithari Chainpur assembly constituency.