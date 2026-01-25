Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Gadgets Weekly: Samsung ST50F Sound Tower and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 00:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Samsung ST50F and ST40F Sound Tower series

Samsung ST50F Sound Tower.

Samsung ST50F Sound Tower.

Credit: Samsung India

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

BenQ Mobiuz 4th Gen QD-OLED gaming monitor

BenQ Mobiuz 4th Gen QD-OLED gaming monitor.

BenQ Mobiuz 4th Gen QD-OLED gaming monitor.

Credit: BenQ

Lava Blaze Duo 3

Lava Blaze Duo 3.

Lava Blaze Duo 3.

Credit: Lava International Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Blaupunkt JioTele OS Smart TV

Blaupunkt JioTele OS Smart TV.

Blaupunkt JioTele OS Smart TV.

Credit: Blaupunkt 

Samsung 'Big Bespoke AI Fest'

Samsung 'Big Bespoke AI Fest' kicks off in India.

Samsung 'Big Bespoke AI Fest' kicks off in India.

Credit: Samsung

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Venice Extension System Mini

Sony Venice Extension System Mini.

Sony Venice Extension System Mini.

Credit: Sony

Whirlpool Xpert Care Washing Machines

Whirlpool Xpert Care Washing Machine.

Whirlpool Xpert Care Washing Machine.

Credit: Whirlpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Optoma WHD221 and WHD211 Wireless Transmitter and Receiver

Optoma WHD221 and WHD211 Wireless Transmitter and Receiver.

Optoma WHD221 and WHD211 Wireless Transmitter and Receiver.

Credit: Optoma

Samsung launches Fit India Walk-a-thon ‘26 on Samsung Health app

Samsung launches Fit India Walk-a-thon 2026 on Samsung Health App

Samsung launches Fit India Walk-a-thon 2026 on Samsung Health App

Credit: Samsung

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Godrej to bring AI-powered washing machines for India-centric fabrics

Godrej's new AI-powered Washing Machines.

Godrej's new AI-powered Washing Machines.

Credit: Godrej

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 00:45 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSonySamsungGodrejBenQSpeakerOptomaLava International LtdWashing MachineLavaWhirlpoolBluetoothBluetooth device

Follow us on :

Follow Us