Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Chhanbey Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chhanbey Assembly Constituency (AC No. 395) in Mirzapur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Chhanbey Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, ADAL candidate Rahul Prakash won Chhanbey constituency seat securing 107007 votes, beating BSP candidate Dhaneshwar by a margin of 63468 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chhanbey constituency were 357230. Of that, 2,11,401 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chhanbey assembly constituency.