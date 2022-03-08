Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Didarganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Didarganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 350) in Azamgarh district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Didarganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Sukhdev Rajbhar won Didarganj constituency seat securing 62125 votes, beating SP candidate Adil Shaikh by a margin of 3645 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Didarganj constituency were 341579. Of that, 1,85,766 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

