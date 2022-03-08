Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Garhmukteshwar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Garhmukteshwar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 60) in Ghaziabad district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Garhmukteshwar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kamal Singh Malik won Garhmukteshwar constituency seat securing 91086 votes, beating BSP candidate Prashant Chaudhary by a margin of 35294 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Garhmukteshwar constituency were 329503. Of that, 2,21,183 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Garhmukteshwar assembly constituency.