Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Khair Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Khair Assembly Constituency (AC No. 71) in Aligarh district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Khair Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Anoop won Khair constituency seat securing 124198 votes, beating BSP candidate Rakesh Kumar Maurya by a margin of 70721 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khair constituency were 375522. Of that, 2,30,467 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

