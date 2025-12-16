Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Hyundai, Kia agree to retrofit 4 million US vehicles to address theft concerns

Hyundai and Kia will also pay up to $9 million in restitution to consumers and to states to defray the costs of the investigation.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 18:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 18:59 IST
Business NewsUSHyundaiVehiclesKIA

Follow us on :

Follow Us