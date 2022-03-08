Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Machhlishahr Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Machhlishahr Assembly Constituency (AC No. 369) in Jaunpur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Machhlishahr Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Jagdish Sonkar won Machhlishahr constituency seat securing 72368 votes, beating BJP candidate Anita Rawat by a margin of 4179 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Machhlishahr constituency were 365147. Of that, 2,06,179 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Machhlishahr assembly constituency.