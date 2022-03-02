Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Nakur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nakur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 2) in Saharanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Nakur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr.Dharam Singh Saini won Nakur constituency seat securing 94375 votes, beating INC candidate Imran Masood by a margin of 4057 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nakur constituency were 329580. Of that, 2,54,300 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nakur assembly constituency.