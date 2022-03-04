Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Pratappur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Pratappur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 257) in Allahabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Pratappur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Mohd Mujtaba Siddqui won Pratappur constituency seat securing 66805 votes, beating ADAL candidate Karan Singh by a margin of 2654 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Pratappur constituency were 374639. Of that, 2,04,757 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pratappur assembly constituency.