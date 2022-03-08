Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sardhana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sardhana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 44) in Meerut district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sardhana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sangeet Singh Som won Sardhana constituency seat securing 97921 votes, beating SP candidate Atul Pradhan by a margin of 21625 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sardhana constituency were 333064. Of that, 2,38,164 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sardhana assembly constituency.