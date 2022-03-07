Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Shohratgarh Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Shohratgarh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 07 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 15:01 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shohratgarh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 302) in Siddharthnagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Shohratgarh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, ADAL candidate Amar Singh Chaudhary won Shohratgarh constituency seat securing 67653 votes, beating BSP candidate Mohd. Jameel by a margin of 22124 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shohratgarh constituency were 342644. Of that, 1,85,194 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Shohratgarh assembly constituency.

