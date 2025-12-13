<p>Bylakuppe (Periyapatna taluk): Following a defamatory post against the Bylakuppe police on the social media, the accused has been brought from Bengaluru and arrested on Saturday, within two days.</p><p>Bylakuppe police have arrested Dileep Gowda, 30, a resident of Boothanahalli in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district. A couple of days ago, he had used vulgar language to abuse the police on his Facebook account, creating a bad impression about them among the public, and using threatening language in the style of a 'warning' to the Police.</p>.South Western Railway to operate special trains to Hubballi & Vijayapura.<p>There were already five to six cases, filed against the accused, in Periyapatna and Bylakuppe police stations. A case was registered against the accused at Bylakuppe police Station, and he has been remanded to judicial custody. Bylakuppe PSI Ravi Kumar, along with Muddrraju, Rangaswamy, and Ravi, were part of the operation.</p>