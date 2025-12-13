Menu
Congress high command to take call on leadership: Manjunath Bhandary

Senior Congress leader and former minister H M Revanna said the party's top leaders must take action against all leaders who speak publicly on the leadership issue.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 17:13 IST
Published 13 December 2025, 17:13 IST
