Congress spreading rumours about Covid vaccines, abused country's first CDS: PM at Uttarakhand rally

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned for the development of Uttarakhand, Modi said

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Feb 12 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 16:49 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Rudrapur. Credit: IANS photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of spreading rumours about Covid vaccines, saying the party did it for politics because it thought it will not have anything to speak against the government if things got back on track.

He also charged the party with abusing the country's first CDS late Gen Bipin Rawat and asked people of Uttarakhand to give a befitting reply to it for this "insult" in the February 14 polls.

Addressing a rally at Rudrapur on the last day of campaigning in Uttarakhand, Modi said the BJP government carried out development works in the state and served the needy despite being confronted by the worst health crisis in 100 years - the Covid pandemic.

Read | Chased criminals will come to U'khand without BJP: Yogi

"People have realised that succour to the poor during the crisis like free rations under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana would not have reached the people as smoothly as it did if any other party was in power," he said.

"We did not let a single poor person go to sleep on an empty stomach during the pandemic," he said.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned for the development of Uttarakhand, he said and cited the big road, rail, air and ropeway connectivity underway in the state.

Accusing the Congress of spreading rumours about the anti-Covid vaccines, he said the party did it for politics because it thought if things got back on track it will not have anything to speak against the government.

He also accused it of "abusing" Gen Bipin Rawat and asked people to give a befitting reply to the Congress for this insult in the coming polls.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

